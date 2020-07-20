Chhattisgarh CM requests PM Modi to give 30 pc concession for iron ore in Bastar

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to make iron ore available to steel industries in Bastar at 30 per cent concession through National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The Chief Minister, in the letter, said that the state government has already sent a proposal to NMDC.

Baghel has requested the Prime Minister to give instructions to NMDC via the ministry concerned to supply iron ore to Bastar at concessional rates, in the larger interest of people of Bastar region.

"This will help the steel industries in Bastar to operate on a larger scale and will also create employment opportunities for local youth, which will accelerate the development and economic growth of Bastar," he said.

He underlined that Bastar region is one of the most special places in the country.

"Bastar region is way more abundant in mineral and forest resources than other parts of the country. Due to the dense forest region and the strict provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, economic activities in Bastar are limited. The problem of unemployment in the region has led to a rise in Naxal activities, complicating the situation further. The development of Bastar is not possible without generating employment opportunities on a large scale," the letter said.

Baghel said that NMDC has been mining large quantity of iron ore in Dantewada district for more than half a century now.

"Despite the abundance of iron ore, steel industries could not become a profitable venture for private entrepreneurs because of the adverse circumstances. If NMDC provides iron ore to steel industries of Bastar at 30 per cent concession, the establishment of major-minor steel production units in Bastar region will become more feasible and profitable and lakhs of new employment opportunities will be generated for local youth," he further said. (ANI)

