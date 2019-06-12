Chhattisgarh: CM requests PM Modi to include Forest Rights Act leaseholders under PMKSNY

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] June 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to include Chhattisgarh Forest Rights Act, 2006 leaseholders in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY)

In the letter, Chief Minister Baghel has stated that around 4 lakh families in the state have received lease under the Act, and more farmers are being added to this list.

According to him, these farmers belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and need all support from the government whatever they can get.

"These farmers need all the help and support from the government and yet the leaseholders under Forest Rights Act 2006 were excluded from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna," said Baghel.

The Chief Minister also requested that the amount given to beneficiaries under the Yojana should be increased from Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 12,000 per year.

Furthermore, he also stated that the beneficiaries should receive the benefits right from the starting date of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna was launched in February this year with the aim to help small and marginalised farmers across the country. (ANI)

