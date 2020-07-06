Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP.

He said that gym owners are facing major financial issues as gyms are closed since March when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced.

"The lockdown declared for prevention of corona infection is being unlocked in phases by restarting the economic activities. The Government of India's Home Ministry has given permission to reopen restaurants, hotels and various other activities with the condition of strict compliance to SOP. However, permission to open gyms has not been provided yet, due to which gym owners are facing major financial issues," Baghel stated in the letter.

"I request you to give permissions to gyms to operate with conditions in the same way restaurants and hotels were allowed to operate with the condition of compliance to SOP," he said.

According to the Unlock 2 guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which came into effect from July 1, 2020, Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. (ANI)

