Chhattisgarh CM reviews COVID-19 situation in state

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a discussion in detail with his cabinet ministers, District Collectors, Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Medical Officials via video conferencing about the status of corona infection in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel in his address to the ministers and officials said that increasing number of COVID positive cases has created an environment of fear among common people, especially the patients.

It is the need of the hour to boost the morale of the patients undergoing treatment in the hospitals and to regain their confidence in the system.

He directed the officials concerned to monitor the health conditions of patients and to ensure regular visits of doctors in their wards. He said that the patients should be provided necessary medical advice via telemedicine or video or WhatsApp calling as well.

Baghel said that with everyone's support and cooperation, significant work has been done in Chhattisgarh in terms of providing relief to COVID patients and for prevention of the infection.

The Chief Minister said that the decision to prescribe treatment in home isolation to the patients with few or no symptoms will reduce the pressure on hospitals.

He added that the doctors can provide necessary guidance and medical advice to the patients in home isolation via telemedicine WhatsApp calling. Chief Minister further said that the COVID infected people with serious health problems such as heart, kidney or liver-related diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes etc should be compulsorily admitted to hospital and they should be provided better medical treatment facilities.

He said that saving the lives of COVID infected and critically ill people should be our top priority, and for that, he directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements and take the required measures.

Baghel directed the District Collectors to ensure strict compliance with the precautionary norms for prevention of COVID infection and to determine the containment zones as per the local conditions. Chief Minister said that the Health Department should use pamphlets, hand-bills to create public awareness about the cause.

"We all should make collective efforts to help the patients overcome the fear and regain confidence that they would be provided best possible medical treatment in the hospitals," Baghel said.

Chief Minister gave instructions to the Collectors to ensure better food arrangements for patients and also to appoint one officer in each government hospital for regular monitoring of cleanliness work in wards, toilets.

He directed the Collectors and Health Department officials to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical equipment in medical shops for prevention of corona infection, and hoarders of these medicines should be subjected to strict action.

Chief Minister also gave instructions to distribute the immunity-boosting 'kaada'. Chief Minister directed the Health Department Officials to clearly mention the cause of death in the Corona Bulletin, along with the number of deceased.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey also gave many useful suggestions regarding prevention of corona infection.

He said that the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients should be treated through home isolation. He also suggested that people should be made aware of the cause through Gram Sabha.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Health Renu G Pillai said that the number of patients affected by corona in the state is about 41 thousand, out of which 20 thousand patients have recovered.

Currently, there are 20 thousand 968 active patients in the state.

He said that the death rate of corona patients in the country is 1.73, while in Chhattisgarh it is only 0.84 per cent.

He informed that at present 22 thousand 606 beds are vacant for the corona victims in the state. About 25 hundred people are in home isolation.

Chief Secretary RP Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Subrata Sahu, Health Director Neeraj Bansod, Director National Health Mission Dr Priyanka Shukla and other officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

