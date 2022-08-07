Chhattisgarh CM suggests MNREGA scheme for urban areas with less than 20,000 populations

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday suggested that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) should be implemented in rural areas located near cities and cities with a population of less than 20 thousand.

MGNREGA is a demand-driven wage employment program that provides of livelihood security to households in rural areas by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed employment every year.

Addressing the meeting of the 7th Governing Council of NITI Aayog here under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said "MGNREGA should be implemented in rural areas located near cities and cities with a population of less than 20 thousand. In addition to the agenda points related to the meeting, the Chief Minister also spoke on various schemes and topics related to the state interest."

The Chief Minister also suggested that agricultural research institutes should be given the responsibility of providing free seeds of newly developed crop varieties, mini kits and breeder seeds on a large scale to ensure crop diversification and increase in the production and productivity of pulses, and oilseeds.

"Chhattisgarh is self-sufficient in the production of food grains and has taken many innovative measures to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds in the state," he said.

Elaborating on the steps being taken by the Chhattisgarh government, he said to promote crop diversification the state government has started the implementation of Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Protsaahan Yojana, under which a provision has been made to provide Rs 10,000 per hectare to farmers who cultivate pulses, oilseeds or do plantation instead of paddy. Along with Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Chhattisgarh Millet Mission has also been constituted.

The Chief Minister said that NITI Aayog has appreciated the better performance of the aspirational districts of the state in the last three and a half years. But there are still resource problems in the state, which should be resolved.

He also urged for relaxation under Forest Conservation Act in setting up of 5 MW solar power plants in 10 aspirational districts of Chhattisgarh.

Regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Chief Minister said that many important steps have been taken in this direction in the state.

"With the objective of providing good quality infrastructure, equipment, educational and co-curricular activities in the government schools, the state government has started Swami Atmanand Excellent English Medium Schools in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

While speaking on the agenda of urban administration, the chief minister said that Chhattisgarh has won the state clean survey for three consecutive years. Better work has been done in solid waste management in the urban areas of the state.



Baghel also reiterated the state's demand of GST compensation, transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies and reimbursement of expenditure of Rs 11 thousand 828 crores made by the state government for eradication of Naxalism.

The Chief Minister said that there has been a loss of revenue to the states due to the GST tax system, the Center has not made arrangements to compensate for the loss of revenue of about Rs 5000 crores to the state in the coming year, so the GST compensation grant should be continued for the next 5 years even after June 2022.

He said Chhattisgarh has received less shares of central taxes by Rs 13,089 crore in the Union Budget of the last three years, resulting in extreme pressure on the resources of the state. In the coming budget, the share of central taxes should be given to the state completely.

He also demanded that Rs 4,140 crore deposited with the center at the rate of Rs 294 per tonne on coal mining from coal block companies should be transferred to Chhattisgarh soon.

"About 65 per cent of the mineral revenue of the state is the source of iron ore mines operating in the state. Therefore, revision of royalty rates is necessary in the financial interest of the state," he said.

He requested for revision in the rates of royalty for coal and other major minerals.

The Chief Minister requested for speedy action on other pending demands of the state government including a refund of deposits in the New Pension Scheme and ensuring the availability of jute gunny bags.

The 7th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway at Rashtrapati Bhawan's Cultural Centre in the national capital.

The meeting is being attended by Chief Ministers of all the States excluding Telangana CM and Union Territories, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog and Union Ministers as Special Invitees.

Notably, this meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.

The agenda of the Niti Aayog meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance. (ANI)

