Chhattisgarh CM to inaugurate 'Indira Priyadarshini Nature Safari Mohraenga' today

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh will get another tourist destination in the form of 'Indira Priyadarshini Nature Safari Moheranga', which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Baghel will inaugurate the Nature Safari through video conferencing from his residence office.

This excellent nature safari has been developed by the state government's forest department on 555.850 hectares of land in the Moheranga forest area near Kharora-Tilda road, about 40 km away from the capital Raipur.



Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar informed that trees of Saaja, Khair, Tendu, Semha, Char, Bel, Dhavda, Amla, Banyan, Tamarind, Arjuna and Bamboo species are present in the forests of 'Indira Priyadarshini Nature Safari Mohrenga'.

According to the state government, four ponds have been built in this area for wildlife. This Nature Safari has been equipped with the necessary facilities for tourists, which includes a four-storey watchtower, pagoda, biodiversity hall and grand entrance.

Gypsies have been arranged by the department for touring safari. Tourists will be able to see 30 to 40 species of birds in their natural habitat, and also chital, wild boar, rabbit, jackal, fox, monkey, mongoose, etc. Medicinal plants have also been planted in this safari. (ANI)

