Chhattisgarh CM to unfurl tricolour in Raipur on Independence Day

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to unfurl the tricolour at the main event of Independence Day to be organized at Police Parade Ground in Raipur on August 15.

"The state government has nominated ministers and parliamentary secretaries for citing Chief Minister's message to the public and for flag hoisting in district headquarters on the occasion of Independence Day," the release further informed.

"Assembly Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant will unfurl the national flag at the Independence Day function to be held at Korba district headquarters, while Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu will unfurl the tricolour at Mahasamund, Health Minister TS Singhdeo in Balodabazar," the release read further.

Whereas Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey will unfurl the national flag in Durg, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar will do the same in Rajnandgaon, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia in Raigarh, School Education Minister Dr Premasai Singh Tekam in Bastar, Excise Minister Kavasi Lakhma Dhamtari, Urban Administration Minister Dr Shivkumar Dahria in Surguja, Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat in Balod, Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel in Bilaspur, Revenue Minister Jaisingh Agrawal in Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi, and Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudrakumar will unfurl tricolour in Janjgir-Champa. (ANI)