Chhattisgarh CM transfers fourth instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to 20.58 lakh farmers

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday transferred the fourth instalment of Rs 1029.31 crores under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to 20.58 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister also launched 60 mobile medical unit ambulances to provide better health services to women at their doorstep in the state.

"Launch of 60 mobile medical unit ambulances to provide better health services to women at their doorstep. Home access service of female doctors for women and girls under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme," Baghel said while inaugurating the fund transfer scheme under the 'Nyay Yojana' programme through video conferencing.



He further said that he will also inaugurate various developmental schemes and projects later today.

Baghel also distributed insurance amounts of Rs 10.91 crores to 728 'Tendu Patta' collecting families, today.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister transferred the second instalment of Rs 71 crores under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana.

The Chief Minister has also transferred Rs 1,125 crore into the pockets of farmers, livestock farmers, women groups and landless families. (ANI)

