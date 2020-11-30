Chhattisgarh CM wishes people on Kartik Purnima, takes holy dip at Raipur's Mahadev Ghat

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur on Kartik Purnima in the early morning hours of Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Baghel wished people on the occasion of the holy festival.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the people on the holy festival of Kartik Purnima. On this auspicious occasion, I wish the people of the country happiness and prosperity," he tweeted.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik. (ANI)

