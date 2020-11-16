Chhattisgarh CM writes to Amit Shah, seeks support for eradicating Naxalism

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking cooperation from the Centre for eradicating Naxalism in the Bastar region.

Bhupesh Baghel said creating a large number of employment opportunities in the Naxal affected areas along with the ongoing strategy is an important strategy to deal with Maoist crises so that the unemployed are not forced to join the Naxal groups.

He said steel plants of Bastar should get iron ore at 30 per cent discount which will lead to increased investment and employment opportunities in the remote areas.

"Small forest produce, forest medicines and many types of horticultural crops are present in the forest areas. But with the inadequacy of processing and sale, the collectors are not able to avail of its fullest benefits. There is an urgent and indispensable need to provide generous grants for the establishment of processing units and cold chains in these areas," read the official release.



He said that seven districts of the Bastar region have been identified as 'Aspirational Districts' but no separate financial grant has been issued from the Central government.

"It would be in the best interest that district collector should be provided with an amount of Rs 50 crore each year, for the developing the means of livelihood of the people," read the release.

The CM urged for the aid from the central government for the establishment of Bodhghat multipurpose irrigation project on the banks of the Indravati river which will improve the irrigational and energy capacity in Bastar.

"Grid power has not yet reached large parts of the remote region, concerning the difficult geographical terrains. With the establishment of a large number of solar power plants, the energy needs of people and their economic development can be met strategically," read the release.

He appreciated the decision of organising a special recruitment rally of the Army in the Bastar division in March next year. (ANI)

