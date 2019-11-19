Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi over Paddy MSP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over keeping the minimum support price (MSP) for Paddy procurement at Rs 2,500 and increase in state's quota in the central pool.

According to the letter, Baghel met the Union Agriculture Minister in New Delhi on November 14 but could not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I urge you to issue appropriate directions for the procurement of Paddy at Rs 2,500 in Chhattisgarh and procurement of 32 lakh metric tonnes of Rice from the state for the central pool," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

He said that the procurement of Paddy at Rs 2,500 has had several positive impacts in the state.

"I want to bring to your attention that as a result of paying an appropriate amount to the farmers for the yield, development has picked up on the ground level in the state. This is also the reason the state has also not been affected by the economic slowdown across the country," Baghel said.

He said that he also held a meeting with leaders across party lines and farmers' organisations, in which consensus was formed on paying Rs 2,500 per quintal to farmers for the procurement of paddy. However, no BJP leader attended this meeting.

Baghel said that the Union Agriculture Ministry had, on October 24, informed that the centre will not procure paddy or rice from states that offer higher procurement price.

The Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh is offering Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy to farmers, which is higher than that set by the central government.

Baghel had also met Union Minister of Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan during his New Delhi visit and requested the Centre to allow Chhattisgarh to make biofuel from the surplus paddy in the state. (ANI)

