Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, seeks financial assistance of Rs 30,000 cr for state

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore for the state in the next three months for various relief and welfare schemes.

The CM has also sought relaxation in the economic activities related to revenue generation in the state.

"The CM has requested the PM to immediately release Rs 10,000 crore out of the said amount so that financial assistance can be given to industry, business, service sector, and agriculture sector," read an official statement.

Baghel has also sought an immediate exemption to the state for the operation of economic activities related to partial revenue generation in view of the controlled situation of the COVID-19 in the State.

"Due to the long period of lockdown, revenue collections have come down to almost zero. In the current economic scenario, there is also a big reduction in the amount that the state receives from central taxes," read the letter.

The state government needs additional resources for the livelihood of the 56 lakh poor and needy families of the state, who have no means of income left, it added.

The Central government has given permission to carry out essential services from April 20 to May 3 but it will not provide any special assistance in revenue receipt of the state.

It is certain that economic activities in the country will take a long time to return to normal. In such a situation, it will be very difficult to conduct development and welfare schemes in the state, read the letter. (ANI)

