Chhattisgarh Congress chief slams party minister over "misuse of District Mineral Foundation fund"

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] March 13 (ANI): Chief of the Congress unit in Chhattisgarh Mohan Markam on Monday came down heavily on one of the ministers of his own party over alleged misuse of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund.

As the house resumed today, Markam, during Question Hour asked the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ravindra Choubey about the number of works sanctioned by the district construction committee to the Rural Engineering Service (RES) division in Kondagaon in the last two financial years and this year till January 31.

Responding to the question, Choubey answered that no work was allocated in the mentioned time period.



Later, Markam alleged that DMF fund to the tune of around Rs 7 crore was misappropriate in supply work in Kondagaon and demanded a probe from the committee of the house. Thereafter, members of opposition also extended their support to Markam and attempted to corner the minister.

In response, Choubey said that he would order a probe in this connection through a state-level officer and assured them he will fix a timeframe of one month for the probe. The minister also assured them action will also be moved against the officer as per the probe report.

"The question was related to the utilization of DMF Fund in my district Kondagaon. DMF fund to the tune of around RS 69 crore was spent in Kondagaon. I have made a clear allegation regarding Rs 7 crore in supply work and it needs to be probed and action should be taken against the guilty," stated Markam while talking to media persons. (ANI)

