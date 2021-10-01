Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: TS Singh Deo says in-party tussle not as bad as being portrayed

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the Chhattisgarh unit of Congress, the state Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said that the tussle in the party is not as much as it is being portrayed.

Addressing the media, Deo said, "The tussle is not as bad as is being portrayed. The high command will take the decision according to the current situation and no new situation has emerged."

Talking about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi on August 24, the Congress leader said that the decision on the chief ministership of Chhattisgarh has not been taken yet.



Notably, Deo has been demanding the change of guard in Chhattisgarh.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

However, Deo in August told ANI that "Congress never spoke about 2.5 years formula," in the state

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. (ANI)

