Chhattisgarh: Congress defeats BJP in Bhanupratappur bypoll

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress candidate Savitri Mandavi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Brahmanand Netam by 21,171 votes in Bhanupratappur bypoll in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The counting of votes was held in 19 rounds in which Congress candidate Mandavi got 65479 votes, BJP candidate Netam got 44308 votes and Sarva Adivasi Samaj candidate Akbar Ram Korram got 23417 votes.

After receiving the election certificate from returning officer Sumit Agarwal, she expressed gratitude to the public and said she would fulfil the dreams of her husband late Manoj Mandavi.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has reacted over the victory of the congress party. He said that the difference between Congress and BJP would remain the same as it was seen in this election. The result would be the same in 2023 as it was seen in 2018.

CM further said that former CM Raman Singh called me Muswa (Rat), Bilai (Cat) and Kukur (Dog) but in Bhanupratappur the public turned out to be a Baghwa (Tiger).

Baghel said, "BJP continued to struggle for the second and third place even after the party had fielded its biggest election manager, Brijmohan Agarwal in Bhanupratappur. Earlier Agarwal, who was considered the guarantee of the election, remained there but the public turned out to be a Baghwa (tiger) and extended their support with the congress."

"The public has stamped on the achievements of the Congress during its four-year tenure. Late Manoj Mandavi had worked in Bhanupratappur. BJP supported all tribal communities in Bhanupratappur and thought that they would cut the Congress vote but it did not happen," CM Baghel added. (ANI)

