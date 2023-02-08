Chhattisgarh: Congress stages protest against central govt over Adani row in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): As the Congress is demonstrating in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches to protest against Adani row across the country, the party workers in Chhattisgarh staged a protest at Jai Stambh Chowk in Raipur on Monday.

A large number of Congress office bearers, including state Congress president Mohan Markam and Congress MLA Satnarayan Sharma participated in the demonstration. Protesters also raised slogans against the central government on the occasion.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Modi government in the centre has done the work of suppressing the money of the common people by investing the money of SBI and LIC in the risky stock market of their loved ones. Our demand is that the money of the common people should be safe and should be returned. Besides, action should be taken against the guilty person," Congress state chief Mohan Markam told reporters here.

Talking about the fluctuation in the share market after the US-based Hindenburg Research report surfaced, Markam said, "It is clear that he (Adani) invested money in the stock market by preparing a wrong balance sheet, today he has been exposed. There is uproar in the public and the market. It is our demand that immediate action should be taken against him and the money of the public should be safe."

On the other hand Congress MLA Satnarayan Sharma said, "Adani's game is no longer hidden from anyone. His real face has come to the light. He is promoting his business with public money. The money of the public is in a state of drowning, the money should be returned and action should be taken against him".

Notably, a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research, came out on January 24, claimed that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

on the other hand, in a 413-page response to the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani business interests, the Adani Group has attacked Hindenburg as "an unethical short seller".

According to the statement, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie".

The Adani report states that by "holding short positions" in Adani stocks, which, simply put, is betting on the stock falling. Hindenburg exposed its hand as it made huge money with the fall of Adani stocks immediately following the publication of the report on January 24.

"The document is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive," the Adani Group's response said. (ANI)