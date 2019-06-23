Chhattisgarh: Constable stabbed to death by Naxals

Chhattisgarh [India], June 23 (ANI): An Assistant Constable Chaitu Ram was allegedly stabbed to death by Naxals in weekly market of Mirtur in Bijapur on Sunday.

"At around 2 pm Chaitu went to buy vegetables with his family when a Naxal group attacked him with a knife. The injured constable died on the way to the hospital," Superintendent Police Divyang Patel told ANI.

Deputy Inspector General Anti Naxal officer Sundar Raj confirmed the news.

Further details in this matter are awaited. (ANI)

