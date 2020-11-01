Chhattisgarh cop arrested for inflicting burns on toddler

Balod (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A police personnel has been arrested for allegedly inflicting burns on a one and half-year-old girl with cigarettes in Balod district of Chhattisgarh, police said.



According to police, the accused has been identified as Avinash Rai.

"A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother against the accused, after which a case was registered. Further investigation is on," Jitendra Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police, Balod said.

"Avinash Rai was absconding after committing the crime, was apprehended today, he added. (ANI)

