DRG personnel carrying the injured Maoist in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh cops trek 12-km with injured Maoist on cot

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:20 IST

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) trekked 12-km through jungles carrying a dreaded injured Maoist commander to a hospital in Dantewada on Sunday, police have said.
Madkam Hidma, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, is now undergoing treatment for gangrene that he developed following an injury 12 days ago when he fell into a spike hole in a jungle.
Hidma, who is a member of Malangir Area Committee of Maoists, fell into the spike hole while escaping a search operation launched by the DRG personnel. His companions left him in the hole and fled the spot, a top police officer said.
According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, the Maoist somehow managed to come out of the hole and took shelter in a nearby village where he was being treated with herbs.
When the DRG team came to know about him, they reached the house in Nagalgunda in Sukma district where he stayed and persuaded to accompany them.
"The policemen carried him in a cot and braved all odds trekking through jungles and took him to the district hospital here," added Pallav.
The Maoist was active in Malangir since 2008 and was expert in planting IED, the police said. (ANI)

