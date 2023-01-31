Chhattisgarh: Court gives death sentence to man for killing parents

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A court in Raipur has sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his parents and burying their bodies in the lawn of their house here in 2010.



The offence came to light in 2016 after the convict, Udyan Das, was arrested from his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in 2017.

Special Judge, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Hirendra Singh Tekam awarded life imprisonment to Das under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

Special Public Prosecutor Nilesh Thakur, while talking to the reporters said, "Das was convicted under Section 302 of the IPC and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him." (ANI)

