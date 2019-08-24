Chhattisgarh: CRPF bomb squad neutralises 10 kg IED in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A bomb disposal team of the 74th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday neutralised a 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Dornapal-Jagargunda road here.

"Earlier today, we received information that someone was digging near the road here. We looked into it and found a bomb. We neutralised the 10 kg bomb," said Kumam Soni, Second-in-Command of the Battalion, who oversaw the neutralising operation.

According to the information, the bomb was planted by Naxals to carry out a big attack on the security forces deployed in the region.

This is one of the major roads in the district and witnesses large movements of security forces on a daily basis.

The bomb was planted next to the road in a pressure cooker, the officer added.

A team of district authorities was also present on the spot. (ANI)

