Chhattisgarh: CRPF constable shoots himself with service rifle in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

"A constable of CRPF's 195th battalion identified as Gunin Das allegedly shot himself with his assault service rifle last night (Saturday)," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R K Barman.

The ASP further elaborated that the injured trooper was airlifted to the state capital but he succumbed to the bullet wounds on Sunday.

"The deceased CRPF constable was a native of Assam," the ASP added.

According to police, the constable, who was posted at the 195th battalion of CRPF under Barsoor police station limits, returned from leave on Saturday.



"During duty hours last night, Das allegedly shot himself with his service rifle. After hearing the gunshot, fellow security personnel rushed to the spot and found Das lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later he was airlifted to Raipur for better medical assistance," the ASP Barman said.

"As per the preliminary investigation it is being anticipated that due to family-related problems, the constable had committed suicide," ASP Barman added.

The police further informed that a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the extreme step taken by Das.

It may be recalled that a few days back, a CRPF constable Vinay alias Beenu also committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Bijapur district.

The constable belonged to the 85th battalion of CRPF. (ANI)

