Chhattisgarh: CRPF defuses IED bomb found in Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered an Improvised explosive device (IED) bomb placed beside an under-construction road in Abujhmar area in Bastar.

The team under Assistant Commandant Ashish Mishra detected IED bomb and defused the bomb on the spot.

Jawans of CRPF were was on their patrolling route on Saturday evening when the bomb was found.

The weight of the bomb was of about 3-4 kg. (ANI)

