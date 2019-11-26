Chhattisgarh: CRPF team defuses pressure cooker IED

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered a 3-kilogram pressure cooker Improvised explosive device (IED) bomb on Barsur-Narayanpur road on Monday.

Jawans of the 195 Battalion of the CRPF defused the IED bomb on the spot, which they had found during a search operation.

Road construction work is going on in the Barsur-Narayanpur road.

A couple of days ago, two labours were injured in the explosion caused by a similar IED which was planted by the Naxals in the Mardum police station jurisdiction of the Bastar district. (ANI)

