Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered a 3-kilogram pressure cooker Improvised explosive device (IED) bomb on Barsur-Narayanpur road on Monday.
Jawans of the 195 Battalion of the CRPF defused the IED bomb on the spot, which they had found during a search operation.
Road construction work is going on in the Barsur-Narayanpur road.
A couple of days ago, two labours were injured in the explosion caused by a similar IED which was planted by the Naxals in the Mardum police station jurisdiction of the Bastar district. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: CRPF team defuses pressure cooker IED
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:51 IST
