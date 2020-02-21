Chhattisgarh: Denied procurement due to lack of gunny bags, farmers protest outside district collectorate office

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Scores of farmers in Kawardha district are holding a protest outside the premises of some district collectorate officer over the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement centers.

Farmers were staging demonstrations over shortage of gunny bags at various paddy procurement centres.

"We will not move until our demands are met. The government has only sent 8,1600 gunny bags. They are not enough... It seems that they are not serious about buying our produce," said Kailash Chandravanshi, a farmer.

Notably, the state government-run by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has set the target of taking 85 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers during the current Kharif season and it claimed to have procured 81.5 lakh million tonnes so far. (ANI)

