Chhattisgarh: District administration opens Mallakhamb Academy in Balod

Balod (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Balod district administration has added a new chapter in the development of the district. The administration has opened a Mallakhamb academy for the youths of the district.

Mallakhamb is a traditional sport and a form of aerial yoga or gymnastics that is performed on a vertical pillar. Years back when there were no facilities of gym and scientific resources available to keep the body fit, people used to practice Mallakhamb and Akhada to stay healthy and fit.

The tradition of it still continues in rural areas. Following this, the Balod administration has set an example by opening Mallakhamb Academy in the district.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was on a visit to the district for a meeting program, had inaugurated the Mallakhamb Academy at the district headquarters last month.

As soon as the youth received the information about the opening of the academy in their district, the youth started joining the academy.

One of the youths, Omprakash Sahu, a resident of Taroud village said, "We have been practising Mallakhamb from the beginning in our village. We are taking keen interest in joining the academy. It will motivate us to reach higher in life."

Trainer Paras Yadav said, "Before this, he has been training youths in Narayanpur for the last around four years. The youths of that academy were clinching medals in national games and state games. They are ready for the Olympics. After that, he had a conversation with the collector to set up an academy here. Following this, the academy has been started and around eight youths are coming here for the practice. I wish for a national gold medal from Balod and my journey continues till the Olympics".

Collector Kuldeep Sharma said, "The youths are continuously participating in the academy and they are getting training in Mallakhamb. Nodal officers were continuously monitoring the academy. They are also motivated to participate in tournaments and make the district proud. Around eight youths are learning here and efforts are on to increase the number of youths". (ANI)

