Chhattisgarh: District administration organises 'Jan Samasya Nivaran Shivir' in Naxal-prone Narayanpur, assures development

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The District administration organised a 'Jan Samasya Nivaran Shivir' in the Naxal-affected Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh where development has remained a distant phenomenon so far, and assured them of development.

Narayanpur is a highly affected Naxal district where people are still awaiting basic facilities like roads, electricity, water, education and health.

The district administration organised the camp to know and solve the problems of the villagers.

Narayanpur Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi and Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar reached the 'Jan Samasya Nivaran Shivir' organized in Kurushnar on Tuesday and listened to the problems of the villagers.

Interacting with the villagers, the Collector said, "For the all-round development of the village, the cooperation of all of you is necessary."

Raghuvanshi sought the support of the villagers in the completion of the construction of roads and assured development.

"The development of any place is possible only when there are roads available. You all should cooperate with the district administration in the construction of roads. After the completion of the construction of roads, the administration will be able to provide better facilities like education, health, and drinking water," he said.

Speaking to the reporters, the Collector expressed a belief that the people have "faith in the administration".

"It is clear that the people have a connection with us. They have faith in us. We can see that faith in front of us in this camp," he said.



The Collector also directed the officials to provide villagers benefits of various public welfare schemes of the government.

"For this, the concerned department should give information about the necessary documents and schemes to the villagers," he said.

The Collector reached out to the villagers who had come to the camp and asked them about their problems and demands. He assured them of providing solutions to their problems on priority.

SP Sadanand Kumar also sought the cooperation of the villagers and stressed the police department's commitment to providing security to the people.

"You should all cooperate in the work being done by the administration. The police department is committed to providing security to all of you. The police department will provide complete security to construction agencies and people working in construction work," he said.

The Collector and the SP also inspected the road being built from Kurushnar to Hatlanar.

Forest Divisional Officer Thejas Shekhar urged the villagers to sell their forest produce at the designated centres and not to the middlemen at lower prices.

"Various types of forest products are being purchased by the Forest Department at the support price. Therefore, you should sell all the forest produce in the designated centres at the right price, do not sell the middlemen at a low price," Shekhar said.

He gave detailed information about various schemes being run by the administration. (ANI)

