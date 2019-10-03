District Judge Rajender Pradhan speaking to reporters in Dantewada on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
District Judge Rajender Pradhan speaking to reporters in Dantewada on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Chhattisgarh: District court judges visit Naxal affected village on Gandhi Jayanti

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:38 IST

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, a team of Judges of District and Sessions Court, Dantewada visited the Gumra village which is notorious for intense Naxalite activities, as a part of an anti-liquor drive and advised the villagers to walk on the path shown by the 'Father of the Nation'.
The team led by District judge Rajender Pradhan addressed the villagers on Wednesday advising them to shun the consumption of alcohol and abide by the laws and rules.
"Our aim is to spread awareness regarding drug and alcohol abuse, cleanliness and unemployment in the rural areas. We will continue doing this till January," Pradhan told reporters here.
The visit was a part of the 'Legal Education camp' being run at the behest of the District Legal Service Authority on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. However, this is the first time that judges have reached the villages directly as prior to this it was just the secretaries who used to come to villages.
"We made them aware of the rules and laws against alcohol and drug abuse. We told them the villagers that these habits lead to the destruction of health, money and respect in the society and urged them to peacefully participate in the development of the nation," Pradhan said.
Apart from Pradhan, Additional District Judge Vinod Devangan and Rakesh Som along with CJM Bhavna Thakur also participated in the event and answered the queries of the villagers.
On being asked about the effect such programs will have on the mostly illiterate population of the area, Pradhan said, "Being illiterate is not a crime and it will certainly not act as an impediment in our mission. They are intelligent people who will get the message and will inculcate them in their daily lives. We will keep visiting them and hold more such programs to educate them on topics like cleanliness, against drug abuse and others." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:00 IST

Odisha: Suspected of practicing witchcraft, 6 men tortured,...

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): In a grisly incident, six elderly men were allegedly forced to eat human excreta and their teeth were pulled out by a group of villagers in Gopapur, Khallikote here who suspected them of practising witchcraft.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:48 IST

BJP MLAs express happiness after attending 36-hour long special...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Scores of BJP MLAs on Thursday expressed happiness over attending the 36-hour-long special Uttar Pradesh Assembly session on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:47 IST

Aviation scam: Delhi court sends Yasmin Kapoor to ED remand till Oct 9

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday sent Yasmeen Kapoor to the Enforcement Directorate remand till October 9 in connection with a money laundering case related to aviation scam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:46 IST

UP: Heavy rain lead to water-logging in several parts of Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Incessant rain in the region has led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, with people wading through clogged water in order to continue with their day to day tasks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:45 IST

Saradha scam: Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar arrives at...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday arrived at Alipore court here to avail his bail in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:43 IST

UP floods: River Mandakini in spate, locals dissatisfied with...

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Severe widespread water-logging caused by incessant rains has thrown normal life out of gear in various parts of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot with river Mandakini flowing in full spate.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:33 IST

UP: SP leader Firoz Khan, whose crying video goes viral, says...

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A day after a video of him crying in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi went viral, Samajwadi Party (SP) Firoz Khan on Thursday said he had cleaned up statues of the leader, which had been ignored for past two years under the BJP government in Uttar Prade

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:30 IST

Bhima Koregaon: Fifth SC judge recuses from hearing Gautam...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Days after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and three other judges recused themselves from hearing a petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon case, another judge on Thursday dogged the case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:26 IST

Air India launches 'Namaskar Sewa' for passengers at Delhi airport

New Delhi, [India], Oct 3 (ANI): National carrier Air India (AI) has started 'Namaskar Sewa' for airline passengers at Delhi airport.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Bengaluru: Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Nigerian national was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:10 IST

ISRO to celebrate 'World Space Week' with 7 academic...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): As a part of World Space Week program, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has joined hands with seven academic institutions across Karnataka to spread information and knowledge about the benefits of space science and technologies to the student commun

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:00 IST

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC after Delhi HC dismisses bail

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the recent order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

Read More
iocl