Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan injured in IED blast

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A jawan of the District Reserve Guard was injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday.

The incident took place between Mundwal and Dondipadar villages under Pushpal police station limits of Sukma district when the DRG's team was out on a search operation.

The jawan, identified as Salvam Mutta, who suffered injuries on his right leg, was brought to Jagdalpur for medical aid.

His condition is now stable. (ANI)

