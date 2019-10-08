Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan, one Naxal killed in Katekalyan encounter

Katekalyan (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A jawan and a Naxal were killed in an encounter in Katekalyan tehsil on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, P Sundarraj, DIG Anti Naxal Operations, said that the encounter between security forces and Naxals took place in the forests of Dantewada.

"The body of a Naxal was recovered after an encounter between Naxals and District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans in the forests under Katekalyan police station limits in Dantewada. One DRG Jawan died during the encounter, his postmortem is yet to be done," he said.

Last month, a woman Naxal was killed following an encounter near Suratiya village.

The deceased was identified as Jugani, belonging to Vistar Platoon 03. A large amount of Maoist literature and other items were also recovered. (ANI)

