Chhattisgarh encounter: Another CRPF jawan succumbs to injury

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Hours after two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Keshkutul area of Bijapur, another one succumbed to his injuries later on Friday.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Maoists.

The encounter took place between Keshkutul and Choolpara areas of Bijapur, officials said. (ANI)

