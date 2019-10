Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:49 IST

Afraid that after Savarkar, next in line for Bharat Ratna could...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Wednesday lashed out at BJP for propping up the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in the party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra elections and said that Nathuram Godse's name could be next in line.