Chhattisgarh: Farmers of Naxal-prone Abujhmad celebrate on getting benefit of govt scheme to sell paddy at MSP for first time

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Farmers have been celebrating as they are getting the benefits of government scheme to sell paddy at minimum support price for the first time after decades in Naxal-prone Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Abujhmad is a highly Naxal-affected area due to which the Masahati (revenue) survey of most of the areas of the region was not completed till date. As a result, the locals have not received valid documents of their houses and farmlands. But following the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the survey is being done continuously in the region. In many areas the survey has been completed and in some parts it is still going on.

In the surveyed areas, land documents were distributed to the residents. Now with the help of valid documents and after Masahati registration, the farmers started getting the benefits of many schemes of the state and central government under which hundreds of farmers are selling their paddy at MSP in the region.



One of the farmers, Pappu Ram Potai said that he was very happy to sell his paddy at MSP and he thanked the state government and administration for it.

Another farmer, Maheshwari Kovachi said, "I am selling paddy at the support price for the first time. Before this she was forced to sell paddy to the middlemen, who used to buy paddy at less price."

On the other hand, Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi said, "Under the revenue survey, the distribution of Masahati Khasra (land document) is being done by the district administration. About 10,000 farmers have been identified in the region and the document has been distributed to 7700 farmers, out of which about 2500 farmers have registered for the first time to sell paddy. CM Baghel has approved five new paddy procurement centres in the area for the convenience of the farmers of Abujhmad." (ANI)

