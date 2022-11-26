Chhattisgarh: FIR against MP BJP leader for sharing alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogan during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar for allegedly tampering with a video related to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and sharing the alleged video on social media.

The FIR was lodged by advocate Ankit Mishra of Congress Law Department at the Civil Line Police Station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.

Civil Line City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Virendra Chaturvedi said that Mishra had submitted a written application to the police stating that the video was tampered, which hurts the sentiments of the people. Acting on the complaint, the case was registered under sections 153-A, 504, 505 (1), 505 (2), and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigation into the matter.



Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson, Dhananjay Singh said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Madhya Pradesh and it is receiving lots of love in Madhya Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party has a habit of making fake videos, misleading and telling lies. They had propagated a fabricated video related to Bharat Jodo Yatra against which an FIR has been lodged in Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, BJP leader Lokendra Parasar reacted over the FIR registered against him. He said, "I would like to congratulate the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, on whose instructions the FIR has been registered. The purported video was posted from the official Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress. The head of the Congress media department had sent the video to all the journalists of Madhya Pradesh through the broadcast group. We have all the evidence."

Besides, another FIR has been registered against an unknown person in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh who raised pro Pakistan slogans. The slogan has been raised at a turning point in Dhangaon village, Khandwa. The police have identified the location and the accused will be arrested soon. The misdeeds of Congress will be exposed, Parasar added. (ANI)

