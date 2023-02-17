Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at Bhilai's Township slum area, no casualties reported

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 17 (ANI): As many as 25 slums were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Sector-9 of Bhilai Township on Thursday night, officials said.



Following the information, various fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to douse the fire. After significant efforts, the fire was brought under control, Mayor Neeraj Pal said.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"Since the houses and the household items have been burnt, thus the nearest government school has been allotted for the affected ones to stay at", said Neeraj.

"Food and other facilities are being made available for the affected people. The relief work is undergoing," Neeraj Pal added. (ANI)

