Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): An incident of firing took place between CoBRA battalion personnel and Naxals while a helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the Bijapur-Telangana border, said CRPF.



No casualties to the battalion were reported while Naxals sustained casualties, added the CRPF.

Searches are underway. (ANI)