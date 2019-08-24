Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Five Maoists were killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Naxals in Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district on Saturday.
Injured security personnel were being evacuated from the encounter site to shift them to a nearest medical facility.
The gunbattle is currently underway. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Five Maoists killed in encounter, 2 security personnel injured
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:48 IST
