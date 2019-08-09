Chhattisgarh floods: 15 villagers rescued in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Fifteen villagers, who were stranded at Gudra nullah in Bijapur district owing to torrential rainfall, were rescued by security forces.

The villagers who went for hunting in nearby areas were rescued on Thursday. They were returning from Barsur to Mangnar village in Dantewada when they got stuck due to inundation.

A rescue operation was conducted under the leadership of Home Guard Commandant of Dantewada, NS Netam as soon as the district administration received information about stranded villagers. A rescue team from Jagdalpur city was also called for help.

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh and locals are being evacuated to safer places. People have been evacuated from the low lying areas and taken to safe places. The district administration and police are on a high alert.

The Sabari River is flowing at a critical level and if more rains persist then the flooding may worsen. (ANI)

