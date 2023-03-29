Chhattisgarh: Forest Department rescues injured tiger

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Forest department has rescued an injured tiger in Surajpur District of Chhattisgarh.

The tiger has been taken to a medical facility and is undergoing treatment.

"We have rescued the tiger and from the injuries seen, the tiger will be under medical treatment for 15 days and after this, the process to release the tiger in the jungle again will start," said Dr PK Chandan, Kanan Pendari Zoo.



"The tiger has injury marks on his head, close to the eyes, nose, and neck. Injury observed can be from the axe and medical treatment is necessary," he added.

The tiger was injured on March 27 when it attacked and killed two men and critically injured a third near Kalamanjan Village under the Odgi block of the Surajpur District.

The incident took place in a forest near the Kalamanjan under the Odgi block of the district, said a Forest official.

The incident took place when the victims went to the forest to collect the wood, the officer said. (ANI)

