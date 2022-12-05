Chhattisgarh: Four bodies of Naxals recovered in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The bodies of four Naxals were recovered by the security forces from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.

The encounter took place on November 26 in the Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The security forces also have recovered four weapons from their possessions and as per a police official, out of the four weapons recovered from the Naxalites also include a US-made automatic carbine calibre 30M1 rifle.



"It was used in World War II, as well as the firepower of the weapon is 300 yards. Due to this 15 to 20 rounds can be fired simultaneously, which proves to be extremely fatal. This weapon was used extensively by US soldiers in the Second World War, Vietnam War and Korean War," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjaney said.

He further said that this weapon was designed by David Marshall Williams between 1938-1941, and was used from 1942 to 1973.

Earlier too, a German-made rifle was recovered after 1 encounter in the Maad area of Narayanpur.

These Naxalites including two men and two women were killed in an encounter with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) jawans. (ANI)

