Chhattisgarh: Four, including mother-son duo, killed in road mishap in Balod

Balod (Chhattisgarh) February 22 (ANI): Four persons, including a duo of mother-son, were killed in a road accident that occurred in Balod district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.



The mishap happened near village Khapparwada under police-station">Gunderdehi police station limits on Tuesday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harish Rathore.



A four-wheeler ferrying four persons, including a woman and his son, were killed after their vehicle was hit by an iron-laden truck last night, said the ASP, elaborating that the victims died on the spot.





The officer further informed that Simran Saluja (48) along with her son Rajveer Saluja (19) went to Raipur for some personal work and while returning back, their vehicle was hit by a truck coming from Dalli Rajhara direction. In the accident, Simran, her son and two drivers died on the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that while returning to Balod, a snag appeared in the vehicle midway following which Simran and her son booked another vehicle.



In connection with the accident, police have registered an offence and launched a search for the accused truck driver, who fled after the incident after abandoning the truck at the spot, said ASP Rathore.



Police have sent the bodies to Balod mortuary for autopsies, the officer said. (ANI)

