Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals, including cadre carrying bounty, arrested in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 13 (ANI): A joint team of security personnel arrested four Naxals, including a cadre carrying cash reward, in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

A joint team of District Force, Special Task Force (STF) and the intelligence unit of CRPF's CoBRA out of anti-naxal operation on March 12 arrested three ultras from forest close to village Tondamarka, said a statement issued by Sukma Police.

The arrested accused were identified as Barse Pojja (35), Podiyam Deva (35) and Sodi Bheema (24), said the statement, elaborating that in another case, the team arrested Podiyam Mukka alias Mukesh (24) from forest near village Pidmel.



Barse Pojja was active in the banned outfit as militia platoon commander and carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, informed the police statement.

Other arrested naxals were lower rank cadres, added the statement.

According to the police, three cadres arrested from the forest of Tondamarka were allegedly involved in killing of 14 jawans in Kasalpad encounter under Chintagufa police station limits (that took place in 1 December 2014). Similarly, the cadre nabbed from Pidmel forest was allegedly indulged in planting IED in March last year.

The arrested ultras were produced in a local court from where they were sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

