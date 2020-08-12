Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Four Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the police said.
The gun-battle between the security personnel and the Naxals took place in the forest area of Jagargunda in the Sukma district.
"Four Naxals killed in an exchange of fire during a joint operation by District Reserve Guard (DRG), 201 battalion CoBRA and 223 battalion CRPF in the forest area of Jagargunda, Sukma district today. Weapons seized from the spot," IG Bastar P Sundarraj.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
