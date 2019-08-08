Chhattisgarh: Four-year-old killed in house collapse due to heavy rains

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Two people, including a four-year-old, were killed while five were injured on Thursday in two house collapse incidents in Bastar district following flooding after incessant downpour.

The four-year-old boy died after his house collapsed following heavy rainfall in the Jagdalpur city on Thursday morning. His parents also sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital nearby.

In another similar incident, one man lost his life while three people were injured. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals of the village.

The deceased has been identified as Babu Lal Paul (38) while and Emmanuel Paul (16), Nishi Paul (14) and Nirmala Paul (35) are undergoing medical treatment.

The police had also reached the spot.

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh and locals are being evacuated to safer places.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert as the chances of flooding in more areas is anticipated. The Sabari river is flowing at a critical level and if more rains persist then the flooding may worsen. (ANI)