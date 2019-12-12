Chhattisgarh : Free blankets distributed by state govt to poor

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government distributed free blankets to 1,171 poor families of remote Badegadam and Gudse gram panchayats here on Wednesday to help them to fight the winter chill.

"It is an initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for poor families. The administration has taken the decision to provide free blankets to the poor families during winter," said Sannu Tati, the village head, Gudse.

He said the minister-in-charge of the district, Jaisingh Agrawal, had recommended the distribution of blankets following instructions from the chief minister.

The distribution of the blankets to 12 thousand poor families of villages from Katekalyan, Kuakonda, Dantewada and Geedam blocks is being done in the first phase under the supervision of district collector Topswar Verma. The blankets have been financed by the District Mineral Trust Fund.

Poor people of the inner villages of Katekalyan and Kuakonda blocks are being given blankets on a priority basis.

Gahir, CEO janpad panchayat, said that in the first phase, free blankets will be provided to about 5 thousand poor families of 11 gram panchayats in the Katekalyan block.

As of now, free blankets have been provided to 404 BPL families of Marjum and 352 of Chikpal. And today blankets will be given to 321 Badegadam and 850 BPL families of Gudse, he added.

Further, 303 families of the gram panchayats of Telam, 352 of Tetam, 349 of Edpal, 504 of Chhotagudra, 406 of Jangampal, 435 of Dhanikaraka and 724 BPL families of Badhelkhapal will be provided blankets at the earliest.

Two elderly women, Sunny Deva and Somri Haramma, who are residents of Badegadam, have appreciated the effort and thanked the government for providing blankets to poor families (ANI)

