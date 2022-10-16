Chhattisgarh: Free wi-fi zone developed in Naxal-prone Abujhmad's Orchha

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 16 (ANI): A free wi-fi zone has been developed in the Naxal-affected Abujhmad's Orchha locality in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

It is situated around 65 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The development in the area was stalled due to its odd geographical conditions and the Naxal-prone area. Now, the times have changed and the local residents of the area are happy and enjoying the development.

The district administration and the collector have started the initiative of wi-fi on the demands of the students.



As it is a Naxal-affected area, the development in the area is still underdeveloped, and the survey in the area is yet to be completed even after the decades of Independence. Now, efforts are on for the development in the area.

The government and the administration are continuously working on the construction of roads, for developing better health facilities, education and other basic facilities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the children of cities were studying through online mode but the students of Abujhmad Orchha were deprived of education facilities.

Following the instruction of Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi, a free wi-fi zone in the range of five kilometres has been created in Orchha.



Now, Abujhmad's children can get online education through free internet. People are now able to take benefits of digital payment, online forms and online banking facilities.

A local youth of Orchha, Umesh Karma said that the groups of students were making full use of the free Wi-Fi zone established by the government.



"Now the youth of the region were getting updated with the news of the country and worldwide through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms," Karma added

The local residents of the area say that the facility of the free wi-fi zone should also be in the surrounding villages. "A few months ago, it was quite tough to contact the district headquarters, especially to call an ambulance for health facilities, which have become very convenient now," they said.



Local resident Devendra Kashyap said that apart from entertainment from the free wi-fi zone, there was a facility for online payment and a facility to fill out the online form.

Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi said that Chief Minister had given clear instructions to promote the schemes of the government and take their benefits to the last people.



"Following which, constant attention was given to the area of Orchha and Abujhmad. There was a demand from the youths that internet facilities should be available continuously here. There was a tribal hostel and school in the area due to which the need for the internet was always required. It was a backward area so connectivity could not be there, so the wifi hotspot was started there. Now, 24 hours internet facility would be available within a 5 km radius of Orchha, and if more demand is required, then immediately more wifi hotspots would be started," said Raghuvanshi.

Post Matric Boys Hostel student, Santuram Korram said that due to the installation of a free wi-fi zone, they were able to take advantage of vacancy updates and online payment. (ANI)

