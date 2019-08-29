A mock funeral procession of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Raipur. Photo/ANI
A mock funeral procession of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Raipur. Photo/ANI

Chhattisgarh: 'Funeral procession' taken out for Pak PM Imran Khan against his Kashmir rhetoric

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:36 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A group of people took out a mock funeral procession here of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, protesting against his rhetoric on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the threat to use nuclear weapons against India.
Ridiculing Khan for his rhetoric over ending of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the protestors burnt his effigy, raised anti-Pakistan and anti-Imran Khan slogans and hailed mother India at Jaistambh Chawk here.
The protestors said they "fully supported" the government over its decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories.
They vowed to fight against Pakistan if it attacks India.
"Muslims in this country are united and are with the country in every situation. If a bullet is fired from Pakistan, we would be the one to take on our chests," a protestor said.
Salim Ram, co-convenor of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which organised the procession, said that the Pakistani Prime Minister wanted to divide people on religious line and asserted that every one Muslims are with the nation.
"Imran himself is not a devote Muslim. He has five wives and he even consumes liquor," he said.
Pakistan condemned the government's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status on August 5 and has been unsuccessfully trying to garner support from the international community against the move.
Imran Khan had said that the neighbouring nation would go to any extent to ensure that Kashmiri get "freedom". It has repeatedly threatened India of a nuclear war. (ANI)

