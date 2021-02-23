Chhattisgarh government performed well on all fronts despite COVID-19 crisis, says Governor

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has performed well on all fronts despite the COVID-19 crisis, said Governor Anusuiya Uikey in her address during the commencement of the budget session of the assembly on Monday.

According to an official release, she said: "I welcome you all in the first session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in the year 2021. I am happy that all of you are making collective efforts to realize the vision of 'Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh'. COVID-19 pandemic had suddenly pushed the entire world into the darkness of uncertainty last year. I thank all of you for your cooperation in tackling this historic crisis faced by humanity. I am grateful for your help in providing relief to the people of the state. The New Year has begun with the hope and determination of overcoming this crisis and its effects. I wish you all the best for successfully fulfilling the dual responsibilities of meeting new goals while completing the development works affected by the pandemic."

In her address during the budget session, Governor Uikey said that the past year was full of challenges such as food and livelihood of daily wager families, providing continuous nutritious diet to the malnutrition affected families, safe return and rehabilitation of migrant laborers, prevention of COVID-19 infection and treatment of infected people, maintaining public morale, maintaining a natural pace of economic activities, and the challenge of motivating people to overcome fear and to take precautionary measures.



"I am happy that my government has performed well on all these fronts and the state has made new achievements in various sectors even during the pandemic," she said.

Commenting on food grains being supplied to more than 67 lakh ration card-holder families, the governor said, "My government has worked with prudence in the state to overcome this difficult period. More than 67 lakh ration card holders families have received foodgrains, sugar, salt, kerosene, jaggery as per their eligibility in Kondagaon district Bastar division."

"Distribution of fortified rice while adhering to the safety measures was ensured. Nearly 57 lakh Antyodaya, priority, Annapurna, single destitute and disabled card-holders were provided free rice and chickpeas for 8 months as per their eligibility. Migrant workers and other citizens returned to their homes safely. To ensure food security in every village, two quintals of rice were made available in each of the 11 thousand panchayats of the state. These efforts yielded positive results," she said. (ANI)

