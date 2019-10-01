Chhattisgarh government to start five new schemes on Gandhi Jayanti

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to launch five new schemes on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The schemes are Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyaan (Chief Minister Nutrition Scheme), Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana (Chief Minister Market Clinic Scheme), Mukhyamantri Shahariya slum Swasthya Yojana (Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme), Universal PDS scheme and Mukhyamantri ward Karyalaya (Chief Minister Ward Offices).

Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyaan has been started as a pilot project since June 2019 in some gram panchayats in Bastar and other forest areas of the state. Under the scheme, fresh and nutritious food has been provided to malnourished children and anaemic women with the help of panchayats and self-help groups.

"The scheme has garnered good results, after which the state has decided to launch Mahatma Gandhi Suposhan Abhiyaan. Action plan has been chalked out with a target to free Chhattisgarh from malnutrition and anaemia in next three years," the state government said in a release.

Under the Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana, mobile teams of health department along with doctors and necessary equipment will visit local haat-bazaars to provide health facilities in remote tribal and forest areas of the state. These teams will provide consultation, medicine, blood test and other pathological facilities free of cost, the state government said.

The Mukhyamantri Shahariya Slum Swasthya Yojana will be launched on October 2. The state government is providing mobile medical team along with available health facilities to cater to health care needs of over 7 lakh 80 thousand people.

"Under the scheme, initially three mobile medical teams will be deployed in Raipur, two each in Bhilai and Korba and one each in other municipalities. After getting good response of health care facilities being provided by mobile health teams in haat bazaars, the state has decided to launch the scheme in urban slum areas also," the state government said.

Under the Universal PDS, general category families (taxpayers and non-taxpayers) will also be eligible for food grains. Eligibility under the general category ration card has been fixed. Families with single member will be eligible for 10 kg rice per month, a family of two members will get 20 kg rice per month and family of three and more than three members will get 35 kg rice per month at the cost of Rs 10 per kg. The general category will get food grains according to their eligibility once ration cards are being issued to them.

Mukhyamantri Ward Karyalayas are being started in cities to provide immediate availability of citizen services and facilities to people according to their demands. In the first phase on Gandhi Jayanti, these offices will start functioning in 13 cities.

Through these offices, complaints related to cleanliness, environment, street lights, road maintenance, drain cleaning and water supply will be resolved within the time limit. In these offices, people will also get civic amenities like new business license, renewal of license, property tax, water tax, consolidated tax payment and reservation of community building. (ANI)