Chhattisgarh Governor to approve Reservation Amendment Bills on Monday

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday said that he would approve the Reservation Amendment Bills on Monday.

"I'm totally in favour of the Bill, I thank opposition parties also for backing the decision to raise the quota for backward classes from 58 to 75. I will approve the Bill by Monday," Uikey said.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed two amendment bills related to the reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories, taking the total quota in the state to 76 per cent.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill, which were passed after a debate on more than five hours.



As per the bills, Scheduled Tribes (ST) will get a quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes (OBC) 27 per cent, and Scheduled Caste (SC) 13 per cent, while 4 per cent has been provisioned for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.

The Chief Minister urged all parties to make efforts to include the new provisions of reservation in Chhattisgarh in the 9th Schedule.

"It is worth mentioning that today's assembly session was also called a special session. In the Reservation Amendment Bill, 32 per cent of reservation has been given to Scheduled Tribes, 13 per cent to Scheduled Castes and 27 per cent to Other Backward Classes. Similarly, economically weaker sections of the state will get the benefit of a 4 per cent reservation," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said.

He further said, "Madhya Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes)1994, was adopted in the state of Chhattisgarh and after a long time of this adaptation, it was only in 2011-12 that the then contemporaneous state government awakened."

The Chief Minister said that Quantifiable Commission data come out with a figure of 3.48 per cent for the EWS population out of the total state's population, while the government have made a 4 per cent reservation provision for them. Similarly, the population of OBCs is 42.41 per cent of the state's population while we have made a provision of 27 per cent reservation for them. (ANI)

